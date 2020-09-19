© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FSU President John Thrasher Vows To Crack Down On COVID-19 Rule Breakers

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 19, 2020 at 5:20 AM EDT
element5digital-2

Florida State University President John Thrasher says he’s got no patience for students who ignore COVID-19 safety guidelines. Students who break the rules could now be suspended.

In a statement, FSU President John Thrasher says students will be suspended for at least a semester if they throw parties, attend large gatherings, or test positive for COVID-19 and don’t quarantine. This comes after videos and photos of maskless students partying have been posted on social media. It also comes in the wake of blistering criticism by local officials like County Commissioner Mary Ann Lindley following the school’s first football game where students were seen maskless and ignoring social distancing rules. “Our entire community is at risk because of the really thoughtless, selfish behavior on the part of those college kids.” FSU says some 45 students have been investigated for breaking the rules. It’s increasing police patrols around Greek houses, and Thrasher says he plans to issue more rules regarding football game attendance.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details