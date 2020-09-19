FSU President John Thrasher Vows To Crack Down On COVID-19 Rule Breakers

Florida State University President John Thrasher says he’s got no patience for students who ignore COVID-19 safety guidelines. Students who break the rules could now be suspended.

In a statement, FSU President John Thrasher says students will be suspended for at least a semester if they throw parties, attend large gatherings, or test positive for COVID-19 and don’t quarantine. This comes after videos and photos of maskless students partying have been posted on social media. It also comes in the wake of blistering criticism by local officials like County Commissioner Mary Ann Lindley following the school’s first football game where students were seen maskless and ignoring social distancing rules. “Our entire community is at risk because of the really thoughtless, selfish behavior on the part of those college kids.” FSU says some 45 students have been investigated for breaking the rules. It’s increasing police patrols around Greek houses, and Thrasher says he plans to issue more rules regarding football game attendance.