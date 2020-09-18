Your Friday Coronavirus Update: 3,000 New Cases Reported, Daily Test Numbers Tick Up

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Adds 3,000 New Cases, 139 New Deaths

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The State Department of Health reported 3,204 new cases Friday, and 139 new deaths from COVID-19. The cumulative case count is 677,660. The death toll from COVID-19 is 13,387.

The DOH reported 84,098 test results Thursday, the highest daily number of residents tested in the last 14 days.

The percent positivity for Thursday was 4.18%. Percent positivity over the last 14 days has ranged from 3.85% to 5.94%.

Orange County reported 204 new cases and five deaths. Some 39,623 cases have been reported in Orange County and 431 people have died.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Here’s What You Need to Know About a Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Health experts predict a coronavirus vaccine could be approved by the end of the year, but it could take another few months before it’s distributed. Listen to the interview with UF Epidemiologist Cindy Prins here.

Nonprofits Work To Help Residents Of Osceola County's Star Motel

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Washington Post shone a spotlight on the Star Motel in Osceola County where residents are staying with no water or power. It's not the first time a reporter has written about this motel or the issue of homelessness in Osceola County, but for now, nonprofits are working with residents to move them into into safer, cleaner accommodation.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk about how the pandemic and the recession is amplifying the housing crisis with Barbie Austria, founder of Kissimmee Poinciana Homeless Outreach; and Rev. Mary Lee Downey, executive director of the Community Hope Center in Kissimmee. Listen to the episode here.

Boone High School’s Girls JV Volleyball Cancelled After Positive Case

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County Public Schools says Boone High School’s Girls JV Volleyball was canceled because of a positive coronavirus case. Read more here.

How The Pandemic Is Widening The Racial Wealth Gap

Rhitu Chatterjee, NPR

Joeller Stanton used to be an assistant teacher at a private school in Baltimore and made about $30,000 a year. In mid-March, when the pandemic was just starting, her school closed for what was supposed to be two weeks. “Up to that point, we were under the impression that it wasn’t that serious, that everything was going to be OK,” Stanton recalls. Read more here.