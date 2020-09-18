© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Resort Will Fire More Than A Thousand Workers in November

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 18, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT
Photo: Patrícia Ferreira @ferreirip
Photo: Patrícia Ferreira @ferreirip

The hospitality industry in Central Florida has been hard hit by the pandemic, losing 249,400 jobs over the past year. 

Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Resort will fire 1,136 workers starting November 13. 

In a letter sent to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Donna Stanton, Market Director of Human Resources for WHC Payroll Company which runs the resort, said the layoffs are permanent as low hotel occupancy and canceled events are expected to continue into 2021.

"Since the coronavirus/COVID crisis began, the hospitality industry has faced many unprecedented challenges that could not have been foreseen," the letter read.

"The crisis's impact on the industry has been historic, swift, and devastating."

The news comes after Universal Orlando announced extended furloughs for 5,400 of its workers earlier this week. 

The hotel is part of the NBA bubble and has housed players and staff since July. 

[embed]https://www.wmfe.org/universal-orlando-announces-extended-furlough-for-5400-workers/164304[/embed]

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details