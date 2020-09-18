Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Resort Will Fire More Than A Thousand Workers in November

The hospitality industry in Central Florida has been hard hit by the pandemic, losing 249,400 jobs over the past year.

Walt Disney World’s Swan and Dolphin Resort will fire 1,136 workers starting November 13.

In a letter sent to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Donna Stanton, Market Director of Human Resources for WHC Payroll Company which runs the resort, said the layoffs are permanent as low hotel occupancy and canceled events are expected to continue into 2021.

"Since the coronavirus/COVID crisis began, the hospitality industry has faced many unprecedented challenges that could not have been foreseen," the letter read.

"The crisis's impact on the industry has been historic, swift, and devastating."

The news comes after Universal Orlando announced extended furloughs for 5,400 of its workers earlier this week.

The hotel is part of the NBA bubble and has housed players and staff since July.

