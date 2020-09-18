© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tropical Depression 22 Forms in the Western Gulf of Mexico

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 18, 2020 at 2:39 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

Sally is moving away from the Carolinas after dumping several inches of rain and producing a confirmed tornado and gusty winds there on Thursday.

However, a new tropical depression - Tropical Depression 22 - has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is following the depression and several more systems in the tropics this morning, but says none are a direct threat to Florida but will pose a risk to swimmers this weekend. "Newly formed Tropical Depression 22 is likely to stay in the western Gulf of Mexico this weekend, but it could become a hurricane on Sunday. Powerful Hurricane Teddy will get closer to Bermuda later this weekend. Both systems are likely to generate swell and rip currents along the U.S. coastline even though they're not likely to directly affect us." Ray says minor coastal flooding is also possible near the times of high tide this weekend along parts of both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

Tags
Central Florida NewsstormhurricaneStorms
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details