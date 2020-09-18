© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Leaders Say They Can't Support Traditional Halloween Celebrations This Year

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 18, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT
Photo: David Menidrey
Photo: David Menidrey

Trick-or-treating has not been banned in the county unlike in other parts of the country.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings recommended families consider virtual events for the holiday instead. 

“Our primary focus should always be to keep the public safe. To protect individuals even from themselves. And so as a career public safety official, I don't see in good conscience any way that I can support that at this time."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/demings-clip-one.mp3"][/audio]

County Health Director Raul Pino said multiple aspects of trick-or-treating including people touching the same candy could increase the risk of coronavirus. 

“People are moving in all directions, multiple people are touching the same surfaces, so that would be an issue. People are masked or dressed up and there’s a lot of yelling and partying and moving. So if that were to happen, it should be a little bit different.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/demings-clip-two.mp3"][/audio]

Pino said there have already been 2,670 pediatric cases in the county since the start of the pandemic and children can act as carriers of the virus to older family members.

In the last 14 days alone, 135 children have gotten sick with COVID-19 in the area. 
If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details