New Orange County Arts Committee Dedicated To Diversity

The Orange County Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs is calling for input from Black, Indigenous and People of Color about their perceptions of Central Florida’s arts and cultural community.

Your voice can be heard in one of several virtual sessions, ahead of the first official meeting of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Terry Olson heads the county’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs – he tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that the committee wants to listen first, before firming up a mission statement.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Find the registration page for the Diversity and Inclusion Committee’s virtual listening sessions at this link.