New Orange County Arts Committee Dedicated To Diversity

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published September 18, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT
Image Credit: Alexandr Ivanov via Pixabay
The Orange County Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs is calling for input from Black, Indigenous and People of Color about their perceptions of Central Florida’s arts and cultural community.

Your voice can be heard in one of several virtual sessions, ahead of the first official meeting of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Terry Olson heads the county’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs – he tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that the committee wants to listen first, before firming up a mission statement.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Find the registration page for the Diversity and Inclusion Committee’s virtual listening sessions at this link.

Arts and Cultural AffairsCentral Florida NewsOrange Countyartsdiversity
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
