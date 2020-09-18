© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hemingway's favorite Key West bar reopens from virus closure

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 18, 2020 at 2:45 AM EDT
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The iconic Key West bar that Ernest Hemingway frequented during the 1930s has reopened after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sloppy Joe’s opened its doors to customers Thursday morning for the first time in six months.

Concerns about the virus even forced cancellation of the 40th Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest held at Sloppy Joe’s each July during the island’s annual Hemingway Days festival.

The bar has been associated with the legendary author since he lived in Key West during the 1930s. The reopening of Sloppy Joe’s comes three days after bars were allowed to resume business throughout most other Florida regions.

