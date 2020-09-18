© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson Says Latinos Could Give Gains To Joe Biden

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 18, 2020 at 2:55 AM EDT
Former US Sen. Bill Nelson talking to media at his Orlando office in 2018. Photo: Brittany Pagano, WMFE
There are a little more than six weeks before U.S. voters pick the man who will run the country the next four years.

And Florida looks like it's split down the middle, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden maybe slightly ahead. President Trump won Florida in 2016. One group that Democrats won big four years ago, has shifted - Latinos. Former Democratic Senator Bill Nelson is working on the Biden campaign in Florida. He was on WLRN's Sundial talking about the Latino vote. "When you remind them before they actually cast the ballot, I think a lot of the Hispanic vote that otherwise may not vote, or may be inclined to vote for Trump, may have a second thought about him." A recent Monmouth University poll shows Biden leads Trump among Latinos in Florida 58 to 32 percent. Hillary Clinton won the Latino vote by almost twice that in 2016.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
