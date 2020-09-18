Forecasters run out of storm names in busy hurricane season

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters have run out of traditional names for storms in the record-shattering 2020 hurricane season.

On Friday, they began using the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people were still without power along the Alabama coast and the Florida Panhandle in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

Officials continued to assess millions of dollars in damage that included a broken bridge in Pensacola and ships thrown onto dry land.

Two people in Alabama were reported killed — a drowning and a death during cleanup. Florida authorities were looking for a missing kayaker.