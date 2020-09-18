© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Forecasters run out of storm names in busy hurricane season

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 18, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters have run out of traditional names for storms in the record-shattering 2020 hurricane season.

On Friday, they began using the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people were still without power along the Alabama coast and the Florida Panhandle in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

Officials continued to assess millions of dollars in damage that included a broken bridge in Pensacola and ships thrown onto dry land.

Two people in Alabama were reported killed — a drowning and a death during cleanup. Florida authorities were looking for a missing kayaker.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
