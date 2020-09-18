© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's Unemployment Rate Dropped by 4 Percentage Points in August As State Began Slow Economic Recovery

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 18, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT
Photo: Christopher Burns
Photo: Christopher Burns

The unemployment rate in Florida fell by four percentage points between July and August to 7.4 percent as more than 57,900 jobs were filled.

753,000 people were unemployed in Florida in August. 

PNC Financial Services Group economist Abbey Omodunbi says this number is an improvement from the previous months of the pandemic.

“The labor market and the Florida economy is recovering and trending in the right direction. It’s going to take a few years to get back to its pre-pandemic level, but things are headed in the right direction.”

Omodunbi says the hospitality industry has been the hardest hit, losing more than 249,000 jobs over the last year.

“This sector has had the most job losses, but it’s also had the most job gains in recent months. So the more the businesses reopen going forward, the more the leisure and hospitality industry will improve in the next coming months.”

Osceola County continues to have the highest rate of unemployment in the state at 15.1 percent.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
