The Worst of the Flooding From Sally Has Left the Panhandle

The worst of the flooding rains has left the Florida Panhandle as what is now Tropical Depression Sally heads for Georgia and the Carolinas.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says it will take several days for the flood waters to recede in many locations.

"Widespread major flooding is expected to continue today on rivers across the western Florida Panhandle as water slowly drains from yesterday's extreme rainfall. Data continue to be compiled, but radar estimates and at least one gauge are showing between 30 and 35 inches fell in the Pensacola area." Ray says another area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is getting better organized and another tropical depression is likely to form there today. He says it's likely to move slowly northward in the western Gulf this weekend. Forecasters are also monitoring Hurricane Teddy and Tropical Storm Vicky in the open Tropical Atlantic, which are both expected to stay out at sea over the weekend.