Florida Senators Push To Keep Daylight Saving Time

Florida senators are making a new push for permanent daylight-saving time. The latest effort is tied to the pandemic.

Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have introduced a bill to skip the change to standard time this fall across the country. In a news release, they say the intent is to provide “one year of stability for families who are already dealing with enough change.” While serving as governor in 2018, Scott signed legislation to make the change in Florida, but the move didn’t get the required congressional approval. The idea of year-round daylight-saving time has been promoted as a way to help Florida’s tourism industry, as people would be able to stay out later. Daylight-saving time this year ends November 1st.