© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

AdventHealth Doctors Say Coronavirus Vaccine Could be Approved This Year, But It Might Be Months Before It's Available to the Public

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 17, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT
Photo: CDC
Photo: CDC

Clinical trials testing different vaccines are taking place throughout Central Florida.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will work with the federal government to roll out a vaccine once it’s approved. 

AdventHealth Infection Prevention Director Dr. Vincent Hsu says that could take weeks or even months after an emergency authorization. 

“We do keep track of meetings that occur, we keep track of their plans so that when that vaccine is ready we’ve got our internal plans we can work together and get this vaccine deployed as quickly as possible.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/dr-vincent-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Hsu said the vaccine will help Central Florida obtain herd immunity but it will not eradicate coronavirus completely as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. 

He said once the vaccine is available, people will need to wait two to three weeks between getting it and the flu shot.

And with flu and allergy season here, he said if a person is sick they should stay home and seek medical advice.

“It is very difficult to distinguish COVID from flu from allergies, but that’s what your health provider is there to help you do.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/13008_VACCINE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Hsu said people should continue to practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene and wear a facial covering. 

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details