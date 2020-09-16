Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Passes 13,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 13,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 153 new COVID-19 deaths since the previous report. Some 13,100 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 161 non-residents.

Statewide, 2,355 new coronavirus cases were reported. Florida's cumulative case total has reached 671,201.

The percent positive rate for new cases statewide ticked up to 4.47% Tuesday, after dipping to 3.86% Monday, the lowest it's been in two weeks.

In Orange County, 38,242 cases have been reported and 416 people have died. The percent positivity for new cases Tuesday was 3.6%.



