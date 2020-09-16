© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Universal Orlando Announces Extended Furloughs For 5,400 Workers

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 16, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Parkgoers wearing masks did their best to keep safe distance during a preview day for annual passholders at Universal Orlando Resort.STEPHANIE COLOMBINI / WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA
Nearly 5,400 Universal Orlando workers will go on extended furlough as the theme park struggles with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The workers were originally notified of the furlough back in May, but in a letter to county and state leaders Universal Orlando said the furlough will extend at least 6 months.

Universal Orlando said it doesn’t expect the furloughs to be permanent but did warn it could take until next year to recover from the economic loss.

SeaWorld filed a similar letter with the state, which is required by federal law, alerting leaders of a mass layoff of some 1,900 workers who were furloughed since March.

coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
