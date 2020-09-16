© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lee Farkas, convicted exec with Ocala's Taylor, Bean and Whitaker, released from prison

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT
The Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County. Photo: Joe Byrnes
The Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County. Photo: Joe Byrnes

A mortgage industry executive responsible for one of the largest fraud cases prosecuted after the U-S financial crisis a decade ago is being released from federal prison in Sumter County on compassionate grounds.

[caption id="attachment_164278" align="alignleft" width="300"]

LeeFarkas-300x400.jpg

This mug shot of Lee Farkas was taken following his arrest in June 2010. Photo: MCSO[/caption]

Sixty-eight-year-old Lee Farkas sought release from Coleman because he is susceptible to the coronavirus.

He has served nine years of a 30-year sentence.

Farkas was chairman of the Ocala-based mortgage giant Taylor, Bean and Whitaker [WIT-uh-ker]. He was prosecuted for a $3 billion fraud scheme.

A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, ordered his release on Tuesday. The judge cited his age, health problems and a COVID-19 outbreak at the prison.

Prosecutors opposed his release.

Tags
Sumter County FloridaCentral Florida NewsOcala
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details