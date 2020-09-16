Evans High School Football Game Scheduled for Thursday Canceled After Five Positive Coronavirus Cases

Evans High School in Orlando has canceled their football game tomorrow against West Orange High School after five positive coronavirus cases.

The school district says it made the decision to cancel the football game in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health.

Players, coaches and trainers are currently under quarantine.

Any students or parents who came in direct contact with a person who tested positive has been contacted by the school and health officials have completed contact tracing.

OCPS says in-person instruction will continue on campus as football players take classes separate from other students in special cohorts.

As a precaution, the building is being deep-cleaned.

At this time, the football game scheduled for next Friday will continue as planned.