Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: New Cases Top 3,000 Again

New Cases Top 3,000 Again

Matthew Peddie. WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,116 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 668,846. The state reported 150 new COVID-19 deaths. Nearly 13,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The percent positive rate for new cases Tuesday was 4.22%. The median age for new cases in the latest report was 39.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,574 people hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been declining since July.



Reopening Offers Bar Owners A Lifeline

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida bars have been thrown a lifeline with the decision to allow them to re-open at fifty percent capacity. The easing of restrictions took effect Monday. Read more here

Fishkind Conversations: How We Care For Our Tourism-Dependent Economy

Nicole Darden-Creston, WMFE

State economists are predicting that Central Florida’s tourism-dependent economy may not recover from the recession for two or three years. Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind says that’s a fair estimate, but it's not the whole story. Listen to the conversation here.

In Winter Park, victim beaten after asking unmasked man to socially distance

The Associated Press

Police say a man punched and kicked a 70-year-old man who’d asked him to practice social distancing inside a central Florida gas station. Read more here.

Redesigning The Office For The Next 100-Year-Flu (Yes, It’s Coming)

Emily Vaughn, NPR

Office designers are scrambling nowto try to get more members of the workforce safely back to their desks. Clear plastic sneeze guards have become familiar, as have floors taped off at 6-foot increments. But by 2025 or so, after the immediate threat of the coronavirus has likely passed, which short-term fixes will be part of the new normal? And what other design changes could be coming our way? Read more here.

Republicans in Florida Are Knocking on Doors to Shore Up Candidates

Lynn Hatter, WFSU

The pandemic has changed the way campaigns are reaching out to voters. Yet in the battleground state of Florida, Republicans are still using a tried and true way to reach their constituents: they’re going door to door. Read more here.