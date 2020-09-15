Orange County Health Director Dr. Raul Pino: No Secondary Transmission, No Severe Coronavirus Cases in County Students Yet

Orange County schools have been open for face-to-face instruction since August 21.





Orange County Health Director Raul Pino said there hasn’t been any secondary transmission of coronavirus in county public schools.

Pino said the first case in the county at a private school in Winter Garden could have been secondary transmission but he said it was too close to call.

He said case numbers continue to be low with no severe cases in students.

“But as far as I know there have not been any grave illnesses in students. Has anyone been hospitalized as far as we know? No, but we will not know all the cases.”

Pino said there are more students and staff quarantined rather than isolated which also suggests health precautions at schools are working.

The district is still working to get technology like laptops to some students.

Spokesperson Scott Howat said that’s because it’s hard to get parts to repair broken laptops and there’s a shortage of new ones.

“What we’re really wanting is families that can do LaunchED from home with a personal computer or family computer and their student has a district-issued device, to turn that device into the school so they can redeploy that device to a family such as this that may not have a personal device at home.”

Howat said families should contact their individual school if they’re having problems with technology.

