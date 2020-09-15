© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
OCPS Launches COVID-19 Dashboard

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published September 15, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
Image: OCPS screenshot
Matthew Peddie
/
Image: OCPS screenshot

Orange County Public Schools has launched its own COVID-19 online dashboard to track confirmed cases across its 202 schools and its district offices.

The data is viewable by date, location, total number of cases and whether a case involves a student or employee.

A press release by OCPS says the data will be updated at 11:59pm every night.

Orange County joins Brevard and Seminole county school boards in publishing district-level COVID-19 dashboards. Osceola and Volusia counties are also tracking their cases, releasing updated numbers once and twice a week, respectively.

There are differences in the data, since the Florida Department of Health has declined to administrate a statewide school-related COVID-19 dashboard. The DOH instead left gathering and publishing the data up to each individual district.  

Orange County Public School’s COVID-19 dashboard can be reached through its website, ocps.net.

Nicole Darden Creston
