Judge Jamie Grosshans nominated for Florida Supreme Court

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 15, 2020 at 4:46 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated Judge Jamie Grosshans for the Florida Supreme Court after the high court sided with a Democratic lawmaker and nullified the governor’s previous appointment.

DeSantis announced the nomination Monday to comply with the Supreme Court’s deadline.

The court ruled Friday that DeSantis exceeded his authority by appointing a constitutionally ineligible judge to the high court and told him to pick another person.

Grosshans was appointed to the Fifth District Court of Appeal in 2018.

Before that, she served as an Orange County Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial Circuit of Florida where she presided over criminal and civil matters.

