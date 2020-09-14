Your Monday Coronavirus Update: New Cases Fall Below 2,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

New Cases Fall Below 2,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,827 new cases according to the state's COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard. Total cumulative cases are now 665,730. The state's COVID-19 death toll stands at 12,800.

Orange County has reported 38,013 cases and 409 deaths. The department of health in Orange County touted a percent positive rate of 2.9% for new cases among county residents on September 12th, the second time in the last 14 days the percent positive rate has been below 3%.





Meanwhile county mayor Jerry Demings said bars could be shut down if their reopening leads to outbreaks. Read more below.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings Says He’s Prepared to Shut Bars Down Locally If They Lead to Outbreaks

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Demings said special agents from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation along with Orange County strike teams will work weekends to monitor them just in case. Read more here.

Florida’s biggest counties move toward fully reopening

The Associated Press

Florida is moving closer to fully reopening from its coronavirus restrictions. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Miami-Dade and Broward counties will move into Phase 2 of the economic recovery program on Monday. Read more here.

Republicans Are Knocking On Doors. Democrats Aren’t. Biden’s Campaign Says That’s OK

Asma Khalid (NPR)

President Trump’s campaign says it knocks on a million doors a week. Joe Biden’s campaign hasn’t knocked on any doors to talk to voters for months. In lieu of in-person meetings, Democrats are focused on conversations they can have virtually. Read more here.

Orlando Businesswoman Kristine Iverson Calls For Federal Relief for Live Events Industry

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

More than 12 million people in the live events industry have been furloughed or laid off during the pandemic with thousands affected in Central Florida. But the live events industry has so far not been included in any federal coronavirus relief packages.

90.7 WMFE spoke with Kristine Iverson founder of CROW Practice a live events wellness company in Orlando about why she’s calling for assistance now. Listen to the conversation here.