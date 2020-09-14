© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Miami-Dade reports more than 50 West Nile Virus cases

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 14, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT
Photo: @ekamelev
Photo: @ekamelev

There are now more than 50 cases of West Nile virus reported in Miami-Dade County.

The county is under a mosquito-borne illness alert. Experts say standing water caused by heavy rains this summer has created ideal conditions for an explosion in South Florida’s mosquito population. Health officials are advising people to use mosquito repellent outdoors and empty standing water in garbage cans, gutters, buckets or any other places the insects can breed. Broward County saw its first case in August while Monroe County is dealing with an outbreak of Dengue fever.

