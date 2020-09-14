© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
In Winter Park, victim beaten after asking unmasked man to socially distance

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 14, 2020 at 4:38 AM EDT
Photo: Vera Davidova
Photo: Vera Davidova

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man punched and kicked a 70-year-old man who'd asked him to practice social distancing inside a central Florida gas station.

An arrest report says 24-year-old Rovester Ingram wasn't wearing a mask so the older man asked him to back away on Sept. 8.

The man then paid for his items and left the store. Police say Ingram followed him outside and began punching and kicking him. The man went back inside.

But Ingram followed him, and dragged him back out. Police confirmed the incident through witnesses and surveillance video. They arrested Ingram.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsWinter Park
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
