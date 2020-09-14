© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
2018 Florida gubernatorial nominee says he is bisexual

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 14, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT
AP
/
Andrew Gillum would become Florida's first African American governor if elected in November.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's 2018 Democratic nominee for governor told a television interviewer he is bisexual.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum made that announcement to syndicated talk show host Tamron Hall in an interview that aired Monday.

He appeared on the show with his wife. They have three young children.

Gillum was found intoxicated in a Miami Beach motel room in March with two other men. Police said paramedics needed to revive one of the other men and that a bag of crystal methamphetamine was found in the room.

Gillum later said he was drunk, but said he did not use other drugs.

