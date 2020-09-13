Prosecutor seeks longer sentences for felony gun charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A state attorney in North Florida is now requiring her prosecutors to seek longer prison sentences for felons arrested for illegally carrying guns.
The Times Union reports that with homicides continuing to climb in Jacksonville, State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced the new policy to her staff on Aug. 31.
The policy requires that based on defendants’ criminal backgrounds, prosecutors must seek 10 years, five years or three years in prison.