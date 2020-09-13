© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Prosecutor seeks longer sentences for felony gun charges

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 13, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A state attorney in North Florida is now requiring her prosecutors to seek longer prison sentences for felons arrested for illegally carrying guns.

The Times Union reports that with homicides continuing to climb in Jacksonville, State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced the new policy to her staff on Aug. 31.

The policy requires that based on defendants’ criminal backgrounds, prosecutors must seek 10 years, five years or three years in prison.

