From a stable job to a tent: A waiter's homeless struggle

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 12, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDT
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Lello suddenly found himself unemployed in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The server showed up for a March shift, and his manager laid him off as the restaurant and much of the country shut down.

Soon Lello couldn't afford his apartment with roommates. He became homeless. He's not alone.

Advocates estimate 20 million Americans spend more than 30% of income on rent and are likely to experience homelessness. They predict numbers will rise during the pandemic.

Florida's been one of the slowest states to process unemployment claims. Lello said it took months to receive money, so he lived in a tent.

Now, he has hope - but it's cautious.

coronavirus
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
