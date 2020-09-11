© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woman hospitalized following alligator attack in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 11, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
Photo: Jack Kelly
Photo: Jack Kelly

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a woman was attacked by an alligator while trimming trees near a lake in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 27-year-old woman had been working near the water in North Fort Myers Thursday morning when the 10-foot reptile ambushed her.

Rescue workers transported the woman to a Fort Myers hospital, where she was treated for injuries to both legs.

She was listed in stable condition.

Tags
Central Florida Newsalligator
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details