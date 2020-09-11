Woman hospitalized following alligator attack in Florida

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a woman was attacked by an alligator while trimming trees near a lake in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 27-year-old woman had been working near the water in North Fort Myers Thursday morning when the 10-foot reptile ambushed her.

Rescue workers transported the woman to a Fort Myers hospital, where she was treated for injuries to both legs.

She was listed in stable condition.