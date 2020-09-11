Measures To Reduce The Virus' Spread Will Help As More Businesses, Schools Reopen

Universities and businesses are opening up across Florida, and public schools may soon follow. Here's a refresher on measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. We still don’t know exactly how big a dose of the virus it takes to get another person infected. But Michael Tang says we do know what we can do to reduce the spread. He’s a professor of medicine at the University of South Florida. Take those arrows on the floor at Publix telling you which way to walk down the aisles, shoppers really should follow them. "Because if you have two people coming towards each other, the airflow kind of gets mixed up in the air, doesn't move anywhere. But if everybody is going the same direction, the air will actually flow through the aisle that way," Tang said. Tang also emphasized hand washing, wearing masks and opening windows to improve ventilation. "We don’t have any one thing that will take care of the virus, so we need to do everything," he said. Dr. Aileen Marty is a professor of infectious disease at Florida International University. Marty says once students start learning face to face again, the risk of spread will increase. "But how much it increases depends on the viral load in our community. And so, if we’re doing everything possible to keep that viral load down..." Marty said. Then, outbreaks on campus are likely to be smaller and less frequent.