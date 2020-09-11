© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Measures To Reduce The Virus' Spread Will Help As More Businesses, Schools Reopen

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 11, 2020 at 3:07 AM EDT
Photo: Julie-Ann Gylaitis
Photo: Julie-Ann Gylaitis

Universities and businesses are opening up across Florida, and public schools may soon follow. Here's a refresher on measures to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. We still don’t know exactly how big a dose of the virus it takes to get another person infected. But Michael Tang says we do know what we can do to reduce the spread. He’s a professor of medicine at the University of South Florida. Take those arrows on the floor at Publix telling you which way to walk down the aisles, shoppers really should follow them. "Because if you have two people coming towards each other, the airflow kind of gets mixed up in the air, doesn't move anywhere. But if everybody is going the same direction, the air will actually flow through the aisle that way," Tang said. Tang also emphasized hand washing, wearing masks and opening windows to improve ventilation. "We don’t have any one thing that will take care of the virus, so we need to do everything," he said. Dr. Aileen Marty is a professor of infectious disease at Florida International University. Marty says once students start learning face to face again, the risk of spread will increase. "But how much it increases depends on the viral load in our community. And so, if we’re doing everything possible to keep that viral load down..." Marty said. Then, outbreaks on campus are likely to be smaller and less frequent.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details