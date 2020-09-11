© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Supreme Court Orders Governor To Pick New Justice

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 11, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT
The front exterior of the Florida Supreme Court Building in Tallahassee, Florida, in 2011. Photo: Bruin79<grove-anchor href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/legalcode"> Wikimedia Commons</grove-anchor>
The front exterior of the Florida Supreme Court Building in Tallahassee, Florida, in 2011. Photo: Bruin79 Wikimedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) —The Florida Supreme Court is ordering Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick a new Supreme Court justice after nullifying his original appointment.

The Court ruled Friday that Judge Renatha Francis is constitutionally ineligible to serve because she hasn't been a member of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years.

Francis was appointed in May, but doesn't meet the 10-year-requirement until Sept. 24.

She would have been the first Caribbean-American to serve. Her appointment was challenged by Democratic Rep. Geraldine Thompson, a prominent Black state lawmaker.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFlorida Supreme CourtGov. Ron DeSantis
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details