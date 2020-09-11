© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida expects $5.4B revenue shortfall over next 2 years

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 11, 2020 at 2:57 AM EDT
Photo: Josh Appel
Photo: Josh Appel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s revenue is expected to drop $5.4 billion over two years compared to original projections as the tourism industry lags and unemployment remains high because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That's what Amy Baker, the Legislature’s top economist, told lawmakers Thursday.

While the state has rebounded somewhat as its begun reopening businesses and attractions, Baker said many people are still going to limit social interactions, traveling within the state and dining out.

She also said Florida's tourism industry will be the slowest to recover.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewseconomyHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details