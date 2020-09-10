© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Trump drilling reversal could boost coastal GOP senators

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 10, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
Photo: Quino Al

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump's decision to extend a ban on offshore drilling could give a boost to Republican senators in tough reelection races.

South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and Georgia's Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are all on the ballot and competing in states where governors have long opposed Trump's initial plans to expand drilling off their coasts.

But Trump this week took the issue off the table by moving to prohibit drilling in the waters off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for 10 years.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused Trump of “conveniently” changing his mind as the election draws near.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
