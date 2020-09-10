Trump drilling reversal could boost coastal GOP senators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump's decision to extend a ban on offshore drilling could give a boost to Republican senators in tough reelection races.

South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and Georgia's Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are all on the ballot and competing in states where governors have long opposed Trump's initial plans to expand drilling off their coasts.

But Trump this week took the issue off the table by moving to prohibit drilling in the waters off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for 10 years.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused Trump of “conveniently” changing his mind as the election draws near.