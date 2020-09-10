© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Today is the Peak of Hurricane Season and The Tropics Are Very Active

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 10, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

Today is the climatological peak of hurricane season, and the tropics are very active.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two areas of low pressure near Florida for possible development, but Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says they will mostly just be a nuisance to our state.

"There will be an uptick in moisture through the weekend, as this disturbance moves across the state. The main concern will be heavy rainfall which could trigger localized flash flooding, especially near the Gulf Coast, where rough surf and strong rip currents will also be possible."

Dr. Masson says that there are also two named storms, Paulette and Rene, in the Central Atlantic. While those systems pose no immediate threat to the US, she encourages all Floridians to stay tuned to the latest updates on the tropics.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
