Today is the Peak of Hurricane Season and The Tropics Are Very Active

Today is the climatological peak of hurricane season, and the tropics are very active.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two areas of low pressure near Florida for possible development, but Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says they will mostly just be a nuisance to our state.

"There will be an uptick in moisture through the weekend, as this disturbance moves across the state. The main concern will be heavy rainfall which could trigger localized flash flooding, especially near the Gulf Coast, where rough surf and strong rip currents will also be possible."

Dr. Masson says that there are also two named storms, Paulette and Rene, in the Central Atlantic. While those systems pose no immediate threat to the US, she encourages all Floridians to stay tuned to the latest updates on the tropics.