Staggering Statistics in Florida on World Suicide Day

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 10, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
Photo: Ivan Aleksic

This is World Suicide Prevention Day. It’s a day to remember those lost to suicide and to raise awareness of resources available to Floridians who may need support.


One person dies by suicide every two hours in Florida on average, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

It’s the third leading cause of death for people ages 15-24, and the second leading cause for people ages 25-34.

A bill passed during the last legislative session and signed by the governor added duties for the Statewide Office for Suicide Prevention. It made changes to policies relating to mental health and substance abuse services. And the timing is critical.

A survey by the Centers for Disease Control found more than 4 in 10 Americans are struggling with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 if you or someone you know is suicidal or feeling hopeless.

