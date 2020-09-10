© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Residents In Sanford Return Home After Gas Line Fire Forces Evacuations

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 10, 2020 at 3:24 AM EDT
Photo: Seminole County Fire Department
Photo: Seminole County Fire Department

Residents in Sanford who were forced to evacuate overnight after a gas line ruptured and caught fire, have been allowed to return to their homes. 

The gas line, in the area of Michigan Avenue and Sanford Avenue near the Black Bear Wilderness area, ruptured around 2 a.m. 

Witnesses told WFTV that flames were shooting 100 feet into the air. Firefighters told the TV station some 800 homes were evacuated. 

Thirty-seven firefighters from Seminole County, Sanford and Lake Mary fire departments worked to put out brush fires and check the gas line after it was shut down. The Seminole County Fire Department says no one was injured. 

Roads were reopened and people allowed to return home around 4 a.m. 

Matthew Peddie
