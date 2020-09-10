© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Ocala couple charged with lying about hurricane damage

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 10, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida husband and wife have been charged with lying about damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Federal court records say Christina and Joseph Catalano were arrested Wednesday. Christina Catalano has been charged with disaster assistance fraud, and both have been charged with making false statements to federal agents.

Christina Catalano faces up to 30 years in prison, and Joseph Catalano faces five years.

Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September 2017, causing about $50 billion in damages throughout the state.

Central Florida NewsstormhurricaneStorms
