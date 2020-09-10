© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Disturbance in the Atlantic Could Lead to Another Round of Storms Over the Florida Peninsula

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 10, 2020 at 2:46 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Unsettled weather is likely to continue ahead of two tropical disturbances over the western Atlantic late this week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is following both disturbances.

"The first system is approaching South Carolina and only a small increase in showers is likely near the coast on Friday from that system. The second, newer disturbance about 200 miles east of the Bahamas is likely to lead to another round of storms over the Florida peninsula this weekend. There's a low chance it could develop if it reaches the Gulf."

The National Hurricane Center forecast keeps Tropical Storms Rene and Paulette over the open Tropical Atlantic through early next week.

Forecasters are watching another tropical wave and say it's expected to become the next tropical depression near the African coast this weekend.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
