Miami-Dade school district cuts ties with online platform

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s largest school district is severing ties with an online platform that many considered to be at the center of the county’s failed school start. After a 13-hour meeting on Wednesday, the Miami-Dade County School Board unanimously voted to stop using My School Online. Teachers can now begin using other platforms. Some 400 teachers and parents submitted comments about the My School Online platform. The first week of school was marred by network outages, glitches and a series of cyberattacks. A teenager was arrested last week and accused of the cyberattacks. Teachers are free to use other platforms for online learning.