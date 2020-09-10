© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami-Dade school district cuts ties with online platform

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 10, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
Photo: Windows
Photo: Windows

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s largest school district is severing ties with an online platform that many considered to be at the center of the county’s failed school start. After a 13-hour meeting on Wednesday, the Miami-Dade County School Board unanimously voted to stop using My School Online. Teachers can now begin using other platforms. Some 400 teachers and parents submitted comments about the My School Online platform. The first week of school was marred by network outages, glitches and a series of cyberattacks. A teenager was arrested last week and accused of the cyberattacks. Teachers are free to use other platforms for online learning.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida Newsschools
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details