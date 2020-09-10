© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Update: Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Will Reopen All Bars on Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 10, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
Photo: Dovlet Hojayev
Photo: Dovlet Hojayev

Florida bars that only sell alcohol will be able to reopen on Monday according to a new executive order from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. 

Only pubs and breweries that serve food have been allowed to operate in the state since June. 

The bars will only be able to operate at fifty percent and can only serve seated patrons indoors and those who are appropriately socially distanced outdoors. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis said a significant number of new coronavirus cases hadn’t been linked to pubs and breweries and keeping them closed was only hurting business.

“Obviously, we saw some outbreaks linked to bars in Florida, but my sense is is that that behavior would probably have been happening in private residences if it wasn’t there.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/desantis-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Only bars that can show compliance with the state’s phase 2 reopening plans will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the move will help workers in the state, especially first-time workers who rely on these jobs for a living or to pay their way through college. 

“My goal is every Floridian should be able to go to work. Every business should be able to operate. We’re 98 percent there in terms of what we've done in Florida.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/13021_BAR_DANIELLE-1.wav"][/audio]

DeSantis says the alcohol “to-go” policy will remain in effect through the end of the statewide emergency order.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above. 

Tags
coronavirusbarsbreweriespubsCentral Florida NewsHealthGov. Ron DeSantis
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
