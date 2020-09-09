Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene Intensify

We are quickly approaching the peak of hurricane season, and right now the National Hurricane Center is monitoring Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene, both of which are churning over the eastern Atlantic and showing signs of intensification.

However, Meteorologist Megan Borowski says neither storm poses a risk to land.

"Further strengthening is expected for Paulette and Rene during the next day or so while they remain over warm waters and in a minimal wind shear environment. By the weekend, a subtropical ridge is expected to interact with these systems and steer them more northward, away from the North American continent."

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other areas of possible development.

The first is southwest of Bermuda and has a low chance of developing as it moves towards the Mid-Atlantic states over the next few days. The second is expected to emerge from Africa and gradually intensify over the weekend.