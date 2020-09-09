National Hurricane Center Monitoring Areas of Possible Development in the Atlantic

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two named storms and a few areas of possible development in the Atlantic.

Although the tropics are active, Meteorologist Dr. Athena Masson says there are no immediate threats to our state.

"Paulette and Rene will both remain over open ocean as they track into the northern latitudes. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast could develop over the next 24 hours, but it should stay away from Florida." Dr. Masson also says there is a tropical wave that should exit Africa by the end of the work week. This disturbance is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone, but will pose no immediate threat to any landmasses.