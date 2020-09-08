Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Cases Top 650,000

Florida's COVID-19 Case Numbers Hit 650,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida now has 650,092 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The latest report from the state Department of Health shows 1,831 new cases in Florida residents and 34 new deaths.

More than 12,000 people statewide have died from COVID-19.

Orange County, which has the most cases of any county in Central Florida, has 37,247 cases and 387 deaths.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Study Finds Hurricane Evacuations Could Spread COVID-19 In Florida

Jenny Staletovich, WLRN

As hurricane season heads toward its historic peak this week, a new study warns that evacuations could spread COVID-19 in Florida. Read more here.

Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

The Associated Press

U.S. theme parks are still finding it tough to bring back guests this summer despite the wide number of safety measures they’ve put in place. Read more here.

How Can You Tell If A COVID-19 Vaccine Is Working?

Joe Palca, NPR

Several vaccines are currently in large-scale studies to see if they can prevent COVID-19, and more are on the way. Read more here.

As virus cases drop, governors may gamble on bars. Again

The Associated Press

As the number of coronavirus cases fall in the U.S., governors in hard-hit states are rethinking lockdown orders on bars. Read more here.