Two New Appointments At St. Johns Water District Governing Board

By Amy Green
Published September 8, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday two new appointments to the St. Johns River Water Management District governing board. 

Sen. Rob Bradley of Orange Park has served in the Legislature since 2012. Janet Price is senior manager of environmental affairs at Rayonier Inc., a global land resources company.

The governor also announced two governing board appointments at the Northwest Florida Water Management District and another at the Suwannee River Water Management District.

Soon after taking office in 2019 DeSantis called for resignations from the entire South Florida Water Management District governing board, in response to toxic algae that had gripped the state the year before. 

Since then the governor has left vacant multiple seats on the governing boards of Florida’s four other water management districts, responsible for managing the state’s fragile water resources. 

The St. Johns River Water Management District governing board had been operating without a quorum for months. The nine-member board had been down to three members. 

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. 

Central Florida Newsst. johns river water management districtEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
