Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene Continue to Intensify, Neither Poses a Risk to Land

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 8, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Photo: National Hurricane Center
We are quickly approaching the peak of hurricane season, and right now the National Hurricane Center is monitoring tropical storms Paulette and Rene, both of which are churning over the eastern Atlantic and showing signs of intensification.

However, Meteorologist Megan Borowski says neither storm poses a risk to land.

"Further strengthening is expected for Paulette and Rene during the next day or so while they remain over warm waters and in a minimal wind shear environment. By the weekend, a subtropical ridge is expected to interact with these systems and steer them more northward, away from the North American continent."

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other areas of possible development.

The first is southwest of Bermuda and has a moderate chance of developing as it moves towards the Mid-Atlantic states over the next few days. The second is expected to emerge from Africa and gradually intensify over the weekend.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
