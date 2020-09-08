© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Olympia High School Testing Site Offers Free Coronavirus Tests for Students, Staff After Outbreak Forces Closure

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 8, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
Photo: Prasesh Shiwakoti

A mobile testing unit is offering free coronavirus testing today at Olympia High School. 

The Orange County public school was closed because of an outbreak of COVID-19. 


The mobile testing site run out of the school gym will offer free coronavirus testing for students and staff until 7 pm tonight. 

The school was closed on Sunday after health officials confirmed six coronavirus cases connected to the campus which could have exposed dozens to the virus. 

Learning has transitioned online to the LaunchED platform for the next two weeks.

Face-to-face instruction along with athletics and other extracurricular activities will resume September 21st. 

Free breakfasts and lunches are available daily at Chain of Lakes Middle School from 4 to 6:30 pm through next Tuesday.

