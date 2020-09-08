© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Humans To Mars & A Supernova Extinction

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 8, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT
Last week, scientists, engineers and visionaries met at the annual Humans to Mars summit, outlining current challenges and technological breakthroughs in developing a plan for how to live on the red planet. WeMartian’s podcast host Jake Robins attended the virtual summit and joins us to talk about his takeaways from the conference -- like conversations about diversity and inclusion in deep space exploration and the expanded role robots will play in getting us to Mars.

Then, is an supernova to blame for one of Earth’s earliest extinction events? We’ll chat with our panel of expert scientists from UCF this week to talk about a new paper that argues a star’s death could have had some collateral damage here on Earth.

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
