Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Daily Cases Fall Below 2,000; 22 New Fatalities Reported

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall, Fewer Deaths Reported

Matthew Peddie,WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,888 new cases in residents Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 648,249. The DOH reported 22 new COVID-19 fatalities. More than 12,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

It's the lowest number of new cases reported in more than a week: on August 3oth, the state reported 1,736 new cases. Fewer tests were also reported- 46,390 Florida residents were tested for a percent positive of 6.35%.

The daily number of tests reported over the last week has been as high as 71,106, excluding Monday August 31 when 127,951 tests were reported, due to what Gov. Ron DeSantis described as an "egregious data dump". The state of Florida cut ties with Quest Diagnostics over the data dump.

Florida officials urged vigilance over the Labor Day weekend. They encouraged mask wearing and social distancing, keen to avoid a repeat of the surge in cases seen after Memorial Day.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Olympia High School To Close Campus For Two Weeks

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orange County Public Schools is closing the Olympia High School campus for two weeks after 156 students and staff had direct contact with six individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. OCPS said 922 face to face students will be shifted to online classes for the next two weeks. Read more here.

Florida death toll from COVID-19 passes 12K milestone

The Associated Press

Florida has now surpassed 12,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to data released by state health officials. Read more here.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma Talks Testing In Nursing Homes

Stephanie Colombini, WUSF

The federal government is continuing to deploy rapid coronavirus testing machines to nursing homes around the country. But providers say they’re left to secure their own test kits after the initial supply runs out, which is posing problems. Listen to the interview with CMS administrator Seema Verma.

Lake County Schools posts dashboard showing cases, quarantine numbers

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

The Lake County school district has created a COVID-19 Data Center with case and quarantine numbers for each school. Read more here.

GOPAR: Artists Help Artists Survive Central Florida’s Pandemic Recession

Nicole Creston, WMFE

Central Florida’s artistic community has been hit hard by the pandemic recession as theater doors stay closed to audiences and theme parks pare down on live entertainment. leaders in Orlando’s artistic community have stepped in to help fill the need with the newly-formed GOPAR, which stands for Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief. Listen to the interview here.