Virus still throwing theme park attendance for a loop

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 7, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — U.S. theme parks are still finding it tough to bring back guests this summer despite the wide number of safety measures they’ve put in place.

Attendance has been less than expected across the industry. And now there are worries over what the virus will bring this fall.

Some parks are reducing operating days, slashing ticket prices, and closing early for the year. Disney this week will begin cutting an hour or two from each day at its four Florida theme parks.

California’s parks have been closed since mid-March and are pushing the state to tell them when they can reopen.

coronavirus Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
