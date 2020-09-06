© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida death toll from COVID-19 passes 12K milestone

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has now surpassed 12,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to data released by state health officials who on Sunday added 38 more people to the grim tally.

With more than 2,500 new cases reported Sunday, Florida has recorded more than 646,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic six months ago.

Nearly 3,200 were being treated in hospitals for the virus.

The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 12,001.

