Florida activists released after rally over police shootings

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 6, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT
Photo: Sean Lee
Photo: Sean Lee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More than a dozen demonstrators have been released from jail in Florida’s capital city after being arrested during a protest over the exoneration of police by a grand jury in the deaths of three Black suspects in separate incidents earlier this year.

Police say protest organizers did not have permits for a Saturday afternoon march that drew about 100 people and that turned raucous after police clad in riot gear began arresting demonstrators near the state Capitol.

Police say they arrested 15 people, although organizers said it was actually 14. Leon County jail records showed most were taken into custody for resisting officers and assembling unlawfully.

Nearly all were released from custody after posting bond.

George FloydCentral Florida NewsPolice BrutalityBlack Lives Matter
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
